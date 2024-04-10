Late Pair of Goals by Rockford Sink Iowa in 4-3 Loss

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs scored two goals in the final 1:55 to come from behind and defeat the Iowa Wild 4-3 at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday night. Luke Toporowski recorded a goal and an assist while Daemon Hunt and Michael Milne each had two assists.

Rem Pitlick put Rockford ahead 1-0 at 5:29 of the first period with a power play one-timer from the right circle.

Mike Hardman extended the IceHogs lead to two goals 3:10 later when he knocked a puck over Zane McIntyre (23 saves) on a delayed penalty.

Rockford outshot Iowa 9-3 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild responded with a pair of goals in the middle frame. Gavin Hain struck first 8:12 when he backhanded the rebound of a Milne jam chance through Drew Commesso (24 saves). Hunt also earned an assist on Hain's goal.

Toporowski pulled Iowa even with 6:41 remaining in the second. Sammy Walker snapped a shot on net from distance that Milne tipped into Commesso. The rebound kicked to the stick of Toporowski, who slammed the puck into an empty net.

Each team took 16 shots through two periods.

Iowa edged ahead 3:02 into the final frame. After Toporowski sent the puck up to the point, Hunt wired a shot through traffic and Greg Meireles knocked the rebound home on his forehand.

Michal Teply corralled a loose puck and tucked a shot around a sprawled McIntyre to tie the game at 3-3 with 1:55 to play.

Brett Seney scored the winner with 32 seconds on the clock on a short side finish from the bottom of the left circle.

Each team finished with 27 shots. Iowa finished scoreless on five power play opportunities while Rockford went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa travels to Canada Life Centre to face the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Apr. 13 at 2 p.m.

