Flames Re-Assign Etienne Morin to Wranglers

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Flames have re-assigned defenceman Etienne Morin to the Calgary Wranglers following the conclusion of his QMJHL season with the Moncton Wildcats.

Morin, the Flames' second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored 12 goals and 49 points in 58 regular season games this year. In the playoffs, he put up three assists in four games.

The Wranglers are back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome this week, hosting the Abbotsford Canucks on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. MT (TICKETS) and Friday at 7:00 p.m. MT.

