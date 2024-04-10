Flames Re-Assign Etienne Morin to Wranglers
April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Flames have re-assigned defenceman Etienne Morin to the Calgary Wranglers following the conclusion of his QMJHL season with the Moncton Wildcats.
Morin, the Flames' second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored 12 goals and 49 points in 58 regular season games this year. In the playoffs, he put up three assists in four games.
The Wranglers are back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome this week, hosting the Abbotsford Canucks on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. MT (TICKETS) and Friday at 7:00 p.m. MT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2024
- Monsters Annual Fan Salute Night Returns for Regular Season Finale - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Re-Assign Etienne Morin to Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Notebook: Going About Their Business - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Sign Defenseman Hudson Thornton to AHL Deal for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 26 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Sign Forward Beau Jelsma to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Sign Washington Draft Picks Allen and Hyland to Tryouts - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink for Community Food Drive - Rochester Americans
- Late Pair of Goals by Rockford Sink Iowa in 4-3 Loss - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Flames Re-Assign Etienne Morin to Wranglers
- Flames Recall Ilya Solvoyov
- Wranglers Fall to Condors
- Wranglers Defeat Condors
- Game Day: A Battle in Bakersfield