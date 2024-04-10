Penguins Sign Forward Beau Jelsma to ATO

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the team has signed forward Beau Jelsma to an amateur tryout agreement.

The left-shot 19-year-old has played three seasons with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. This year, Jelsma led the team in goals (37), assists (44), and points (81).

In three years with the Colts, he totaled 95 goals and 94 assists for 189 points in 202 games. Jelsma, who played with current Penguins forward Evan Vierling in two of his seasons at Barrie, also appeared in 18 playoff games with the Colts. He collected 17 points (9G-8A) in those postseason contests.

In his rookie season with the Colts, 2021-22, the Brownsville, Ontario native led the team with 27 goals and finished tied with Vierling for fifth on the team in points (47).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 12 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Opening puck drop for Penguins and Islanders is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

