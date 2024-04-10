Bears Sign Defenseman Hudson Thornton to AHL Deal for 2024-25 Season

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Hudson Thornton to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Thornton, 21, skated with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars this season, striking for 74 points (18g, 56a) over 68 games while serving as the club's captain. He led the club's defenders in scoring, and finished fourth in the WHL among all blueliners in points. He was named the B.C. Division candidate for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy that is awarded to the WHL's defenseman of the year.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba has tallied four points (1g, 3a) in four playoff games so far for Prince George, helping the Cougars advance to the second round of the postseason where they are currently battling Kelowna.

The 5'11", 191-pound defender played in parts of four seasons with Prince George, compiling 196 points (56g, 140a) in 207 games in his major junior career. He was an alternate captain for two seasons with Prince George before being named the 29th captain in franchise history this past September. Prior to joining the WHL, Thornton also played for the British Columbia Hockey League's Chilliwack Chiefs in 2019-10, and skated in 23 games for the United States Hockey League's Fargo Force in 2020-21.

