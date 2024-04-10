Amerks Partner with Foodlink for Community Food Drive

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are once again partnering with Foodlink, the regional food bank, to hold a community Food Drive at The Blue Cross Arena.

Fans make donations now through Wednesday, April 17 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies, a game presented by Foodlink.

"We're proud of our long-standing partnership with the Amerks and look forward to the April 17 game as a way to honor our staff and shine a spotlight on food insecurity and its impact on the Rochester community," said Julia Tedesco, President & CEO of Foodlink. "Thank you to the team and their fans for collecting food and raising awareness this week!"

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, currently in its 46th year leading the fight against hunger in Rochester and its surrounding areas.

Donations will be accepted during regular Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as on Amerks gamedays starting at 11 a.m. through the first intermission.

Fans that donate unopened, non-perishable food items in the Foodlink bins will receive a voucher for the Amerks home game on Wednesday, April 17 against Toronto, Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction.

Foodlink will also be auctioning off a 2034-24 team signed Amerks jersey during the game at their activation table in the upper concourse.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.