Monsters Annual Fan Salute Night Returns for Regular Season Finale

April 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host the Laval Rocket this week for two pivotal division matchups starting with Adaptive Sports Night on Thursday, April 11, and Fan Salute Night presented by Car Parts Warehouse on Saturday, April 13, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Entering Thursday's game, Cleveland's magic number to clinch a playoff spot sits at two points, meaning the Monsters and can clinch a 2024 Calder Cup Playoff berth with a win against the Rocket this week.

Thursday, April 11 - Adaptive Sports Night

In celebration of National Adaptive Sports Month, the Monsters have worked together with Adaptive Sports Ohio to spotlight the services they provide in the Northeast Ohio community on Thursday night. During Adaptive Sports Night, the Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey team will take part in a scrimmage during the first intermission while the wide range of sports offered by Adaptive Sports Ohio will be highlighted during the game. The night's 50/50 raffle will benefit Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center whose mission is to help individuals with communication challenges become independent members of the Greater Cleveland Community.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will release a Love More, Worry Less Collection as the Item of the Game Thursday night. The collection was designed in collaboration with the Monsters Better Halves, a group that consists of the partners of the Monsters players. The collection will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Laura's Home who offer specialized, wraparound services designed to empower women and children to live healthy lives.

Saturday, April 13 - Fan Salute Night presented by Car Parts Warehouse

Saturday's annual end of the regular season celebration will be another chance to show appreciation for Monsters fans' unwavering support throughout the team's 17th campaign.

A highlight of the night will be the Fan Appreciation Mobile Prize Wheel that includes the fan-favorite tradition of "Jersey off a Players' Backs" as the grand prize. All fans in attendance will be eligible to enter to win one of the player's jerseys through the giveaway that will run exclusively on the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals. Every fan who plays the Wheel on their mobile device will win a prize which also includes signed player photos, Monsters t-shirts, Monsters coffee tumblers, Monsters coaster sets, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse concert tickets along with tickets to Monsters and Cleveland Charge games.

The Fan Salute 50/50 raffle will run for an extended period starting online Friday, April 12, at noon through the second intermission of Saturday's game benefitting the Willowick Baseball League. Additionally, the Monsters Community Foundation will have several chances for fans to get unique prizes at the Cargill Community Corner outside Portal 6 while giving back to Northeast Ohio communities. Some prizes available include Monsters practice jerseys, mini sticks and pucks and will also be made available online through DASH. Fans attending Fan Salute will also get the chance to win t-shirts, Monsters Prize Packs and more throughout the night.

Center Ice will offer a special Fan Salute discount of 20% off Monsters Merchandise as the Item of the Game for the night. Fans will get this discount in attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at MonstersTeamShop.com.

