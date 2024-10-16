Yuki Miura Named Heartlanders Captain

October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have named forward Yuki Miura the fourth captain in Heartlanders history, the team announced Wednesday. Forwards Will Calverley, Nico Blachman and Dakota Raabe have been donned alternate captains.

The Heartlanders start the season Friday at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Fort Wayne Komets at Xtream Arena. Open Season Weekend continues Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Open Season Weekend Oct. 19: Be there Sat., Oct. 19th at 6:00 p.m. for the conclusion of Open Season Weekend, against Fort Wayne Komets, pres. by GreenState Credit Union.

Heartlanders Captain History

2021-22: Forward Kris Bennett

2022-23: Defenseman Riese Zmolek

2023-24: Defenseman Kevin McKernan

2024-25: Forward Yuki Miura

This is Miura's first time wearing the "C" in his professional career. He was an alternate captain with Iowa the last two seasons. In addition to his role as a player on the ice, Miura has taken an active approach in our community, spending his free time giving back to eastern Iowa. A Toyko, Japan native, Miura is the first Japanese-born player to ever captain an ECHL team.

Miura, 28, has skated with the Heartlanders all four seasons of the team's history. For his career, he's posted 33 goals and 84 points in 184 games.

Calverley is entering his second season with Iowa. He won the 2023 Kelly Cup with the Florida Everblades. Last season, the Scarborough, ON native tallied eight goals and 21 points.

Blachman is starting his fourth professional season. Last year, he skated in 13 games with Iowa to end the regular season (69 PIM).

Raabe combined to score seven goals and 21 points (45 games) in his time split between the Heartlanders and Utah Grizzlies last season. The Capistrano Beach, CA native spent most of his first two professional seasons with Utah before the Heartlanders acquired him last season.

