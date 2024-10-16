Nailers & Mariners Trade Ahead of Opening Series

October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Defenseman Zachary Massicotte with the Maine Mariners

(Wheeling Nailers) Defenseman Zachary Massicotte with the Maine Mariners(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Cole Cameron and future considerations from the Maine Mariners in exchange for defenseman Zachary Massicotte.

Cameron, 26, turned pro during the spring, as he made his professional debut with the Toledo Walleye on March 22nd. Cole went on to play in eight regular season games, with Toledo, where he recorded five shots on goal and eight penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, the Johnstown, Ontario native played four seasons of USports hockey - his first three at the University of Guelph, then his final year at Toronto Metro University. Cameron appeared in 89 total contests, and tallied eight goals, 18 assists, and 26 points. Cole won an OUA Title with the University of Guelph in 2019-20, and advanced to play in the University Cup. The blueliner also qualified for the postseason in all three of his junior hockey seasons in the OHL, which included a trip to the conference final round with the Owen Sound Attack in 2016-17.

Massicotte, 23, is entering his third professional season, after playing the majority of his first two campaigns in the ECHL with the Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears. Massicotte has amassed eight goals, 20 assists, and 28 points in 96 career ECHL contests.

The Nailers will begin the 2024-25 regular season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday night at 7:15. Wheeling will play its home opener on Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Swaggy P will be performing trick shots during both intermissions. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.