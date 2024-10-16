Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Darik Angeli for 2024-25

October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Oct. 16) they have agreed to terms with veteran forward Darik Angeli on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward has appeared in 455 ECHL regular season games for Manchester, Orlando, Tulsa, Norfolk, Rapid City, Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Florida, scoring 326 points (124g-202a) over eight seasons from 2015-22, 2024. With the Solar Bears, Angeli tallied 51 points (20g-31a) in 71 games, and 14 points (4g-10a) in 18 playoff games.

Angeli, 34, led the Kansas City Mavericks in scoring during the 2021-22 season with 65 points, and was a part of the Florida Everblades team that won the Kelly Cup in that same season.

The Lakewood, CO native has also skated 15 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) during his career with Portland, Manitoba, and Tucson, scoring four points (1g-3a).

During the 2023-24 season, Angeli rejoined the Solar Bears notching 31 points (10g-21a) in 35 games, and added 11 points (4g-7a) in 11 playoff games.

Prior to his professional career, Angeli played collegiate hockey at Ohio State University. Over four seasons from 2011-15, he appeared in 128 games, scoring 45 points (25g-20a). In 117 United States Hockey League (USHL) games with Sioux City, Chicago, and Tri-City from 2009-2011, Angeli recorded 52 points (26g-26a).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.