TARTA Brings Back Walleye Shuttle for Saturday Games
October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Getting to a Walleye game just got easier. The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) just announced the return of its Walleye Shuttle, which will provide transportation for fans to every Saturday home game during the 2024-2025 season.
For just $3 round-trip, fans can board the Walleye Shuttle at five park-and-ride locations across the Toledo area and be dropped back off at those locations after the game. Shuttle buses will depart for the Huntington Center one hour before puck drop. Return trips will leave the arena 20 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
Walleye Shuttle locations include:
Maumee - Lucas County Recreation Center
Toledo - Miracle Mile Shopping Center (next to McDonald's)
Oregon - Starr Elementary School
Sylvania - Monroe and Silica (6801 Monroe Street)
Waterville - Kroger
The shuttle will operate for the following games:
November 2 (vs. Cincinnati Cyclones)
November 9 (vs. Cincinnati Cyclones)
November 23 (vs. Orlando Solar Bears)
December 7 (vs. Bloomington Bison)
December 21 (vs. Wheeling Nailers)
January 4 (vs. Fort Wayne Komets)
January 25 (vs. Iowa Heartlanders)
February 8 (vs. Fort Wayne Komets)
February 22 (vs. Kalamazoo Wings)
March 1 (vs. Cincinnati Cyclones)
March 8 (vs. Cincinnati Cyclones)
March 22 (vs. Wheeling Nailers)
For more information, visit www.tarta.com/walleye. Click here to buy game tickets.
