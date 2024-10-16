Lions Announce Transactions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières completed several personnel moves on Wednesday, October 16.

Trois-Rivières native Alex Beaucage was assigned to the Lions by the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL). The forward had 25 points in 29 games last season in the ECHL with the (Colorado Avalanche affiliate) Utah Grizzlies.

The Lions have come to terms with defenceman Mathieu Boislard: Boislard was among the players who was invited to training camp and he becomes the only invitee to have obtained a contract at the camp's conclusion.

Forwards Ryan Brushett, Daryk Dubé-Plouffe and Métis Roelens have been released. Brushett had signed a contract with the team during the summer, while Dubé-Plouffe and Roelens were among the training camp invitees.

