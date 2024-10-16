Reading Jr. Royals Go 3-2 in DVHL Week Six Action, PeeWees' Cole Farrar Records Hat-Trick, David Frank Named 12UA American Player of the Week

Reading, PA - The Reading Jr. Royals, presented by St. Luke's University Health Network, Squirts, PeeWees and Bantams teams recorded a 3-2 combined record in week six of the Delaware Valley Hockey League regular season. The Jr. Royals outscored their opponents by a combined seven goals (24-17) across five games.

The weekend was highlighted by a commanding 5-1 victory for the PeeWees over the Delaware Jr. Blue Hens at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, October 13th which featured a hat-trick scored by Cole Farrar and a pair of goals by Blake Yeo. Goaltender Jack Jordan also turned aside 20 of the 21 shots he faced in goal during the Sunday victory for the Jr. Royals PeeWees.

"Again this week the teams continue to grow and get better," said Director of the Reading Jr. Royals Bryce Witman. "As the season goes on all we look for is continued growth and we are seeing it week in and week out."

Additionally, Jr. Royals PeeWees' forward David Frank recorded seven-points in the team's 2-0 weekend. For his performance, Frank received the organization's first-ever Delaware Valley Hockey League Player of the Week selection, earning the DVHL's 12UA American Player of the Week.

"David (Frank) is a hard working kid and the backbone of our offense," said Witman about Frank's Player of the Week selection. "He never doesn't work 100% and try to make his teammates better around him."

Squirts 10U Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 5-3 ~

5-3 Win vs. Campus Wild at The Campus

PeeWees 12U Results:

~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 13-5 ~

8-4 Win vs. Central Penn at Regency

5-1 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex

Bantams 14U Results:

~ 0-2 Record, Outscored 6-9 ~

7-5 Loss vs. Central Penn at Regency

2-1 Loss vs. Snider Hockey at Class of 1923 Arena

What's Upcoming:

The perfect way for skaters ages 4-16 years old to learn the game of hockey returns on Oct. 19th, Learn to Play! Register for our Learn to Play program, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, which includes 6 Saturday sessions starting on Oct. 19th. To register and learn more, click Learn to Play.

Coach Bryce Witman is holding private lessons and clinics in the month of October! If you'd like to advance your hockey skills, click See All Clinics/Lessons.

Lion's Den Team Store RRYHA Apparel!

The Lion's Den is open on select days 9 AM - 4 PM! Contact the team store HERE to get your biggest Royals fan our new apparel and gear for the season!

Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

