Mariners Add Two Ahead of Regular Season

October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday, adding a forward and a defenseman ahead of the announcement of regular season rosters. The Mariners signed forward Matthew Philip, while acquiring defenseman Zachary Massicotte from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for defenseman Cole Cameron and a future consideration.

Philip, 25, is from Ilderton, ON and will look to make his professional debut with the Mariners after starting training camp with the Bloomington Bison. Prior to his three years at St. Francis Xavier, he played high level junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League. Philip spent three years with the Niagara IceDogs and his final season with the Owen Sound Attack. In 227 career OHL games, Philip scored 59 goals and 59 assists for 118 points.

Massicotte is a 24-year-old defenseman from Shawinigan, QC, and has spent time in both the ECHL and the American Hockey League over his first two pro seasons. Last season, in 39 games for the Orlando Solar Bears, he registered nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 39 games, also skating in 11 playoff contests. Massicotte appeared in 19 AHL games for the Syracuse Crunch last season. In 2022-23, he played for the Allen Americans (ECHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL). Prior to turning pro, Massicotte spent parts of five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with the Rimouski Oceanic and Shawinigan Cataractes.

The Mariners also announced that defenseman Dalton Gally has been signed to an SPC (standard player contract) after coming to training camp on a tryout.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins this Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.