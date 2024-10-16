K-Wings & Honor Credit Union Ink Exclusive Partnership

October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that the team has named Honor Credit Union the Exclusive Credit Union partner for the K-Wings & Wings Event Center during the 50th Anniversary season.

This exciting partnership highlights Honor's commitment to supporting local traditions and the Kalamazoo community. The K-Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, are a cornerstone of Kalamazoo's athletic and cultural heritage, have been entertaining fans for decades, and Honor Credit Union is excited to be a part of this milestone year.

Honor Credit Union's sponsorship goes beyond the rink- it's about investing in the community. By partnering with the K-Wings, Honor is reinforcing its mission to enhance the financial well-being of its members while supporting local traditions that bring people together. Hockey in Kalamazoo is more than just a game; it's a shared experience that unites families, friends, and fans across generations.

"At Honor, we believe in supporting what matters most to our community, and the K-Wings have been a huge part of that for 50 years," said Thomas Hatfield, Midwest Region Community Development Officer at Honor Credit Union. "We are proud to be a part of this celebration and to contribute to an organization that has such a lasting, positive impact."

As the K-Wings celebrate half a century of ice hockey, their influence on the region continues to grow. From hosting youth hockey events to participating in charitable initiatives, the team has consistently given back to the community. Honor Credit Union's partnership will help amplify these efforts, fostering more opportunities for local engagement and community-building through the power of sports.

"Partnering with Honor Credit Union is exciting and a no-brainer for the Kalamazoo Wings," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and Governor. "Honor's footprint and dedication to our community - both inside and outside of its business interests - set the standard in Kalamazoo and the K-Wings are intentional about partnerships where the community is a priority."

Founded in 1974, the Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team with a storied history of success both on the ice and in the community. With mirrored initiatives to give back to the communities that have supported them through the years, Honor Credit Union and the K-Wings are proud to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary this season, continuing its legacy as a beloved part of the Kalamazoo sports scene.

