Ben Steeves Recalled to Charlotte

October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today forward Ben Steeves has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Steeves, 22, scored two goals and added one assist in Savannah's preseason series this past weekend against the Jacksonville Icemen. The Bedford, NH, native has appeared in eight professional games in his career, potting two points (one goal, one assist) with the Checkers in 2023-24.

Prior to turning pro, Steeves played two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, producing 62 points in 72 collegiate appearances. The left-handed winger signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers on March 25, 2024.

-GHOST PIRATES-

The Ghost Pirates open the 2024-25 regular season against the Indy Fuel at Enmarket Arena on Friday, October 18 in front of a sell-out crowd. Watch the game on WJCL or stream it on FloHockey and Mixlr.

