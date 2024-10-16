Michael Simpson Recalled by Belleville; Solar Bears Acquire Forward Brian Chambers from Idaho

October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Wednesday (Oct. 16) the following transactions.

The Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Michael Simpson.

The Orlando Solar Bears have acquired forward Brian Chambers from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.

The Orlando Solar Bears have released defenseman Chandler Romeo.

The Orlando Solar Bears have placed forward Jesse Jacques on team suspension for the purpose of retaining his ECHL playing rights.

Chambers, 26, joins the Solar Bears for his first full professional season after spending parts of the 2023-24 campaign with the Kalamazoo Wings. In 10 games, the Weymouth, Massachusetts native tallied two assists and six penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Chambers played five seasons of college hockey and UMass-Lowell (2019-2023) and Arizona State University (2023-24) scoring 61 points (19g-42a) and accumulating 67 penalty minutes.

