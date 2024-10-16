Bison Complete Deal with Stingrays

October 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the club has acquired forward Jack Adams from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for future considerations.

Adams, 27, played 71 games last season with the Stingrays potting 27 goals and 35 assists (62 points). As a rookie, he finished second on the team in goals and third in assists and points.

The 6-foot-6, 209-pound forward won the ECHL Community Service Award last season for his efforts in the Charleston, South Carolina community.

The Boxford, Massachusetts native played two seasons with Notre Dame before turning pro. He totaled 13 goals and 16 assists (29 points) in 70 games with the Fighting Irish.

Adams was selected in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Single game seats are on sale now as the Bison welcome the Toledo Walleye for Opening Weekend on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m.

ECHL Stories from October 16, 2024

