Young Scores Twice as Petes Beat Frontenacs in Shootout
February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, February 15, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Kingston Frontenacs for Country Night presented by Pure Country 105. The Petes won the game in a shootout by a score of 3-2.
Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, making 37 saves and stopping all three shootout attempts en route to his sixth win of the season. Aiden Young also had a big night, scoring both of the Petes goals 12 seconds apart in the second period. First year defenceman Blake Gowan picked up an assist in the game, giving him seven on the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
No Score
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (11:03) - Aiden Young (12), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal (11:15) - Aiden Young (13), Assist - Blake Gowan (7)
Third Period:
Kingston Goal (10:42) - Tyler Hopkins (16), Assists - Maleek McGowan (16), Vann Williamson (20)
Kingston Goal (18:16) - Tuomas Uronen (31), Assists - Vann Williamson (21), Quinton Burns (31)
Overtime Period:
No Score
Shootout:
PBO - Caden Taylor (No Goal)
KGN - Jacob Battaglia (No Goal)
PBO - Brady Stonehouse (Goal)
KGN - Tuomas Uronen (No Goal)
PBO - Gavin Bryant (No Goal)
KGN - Cedrick Guindon (No Goal)
The Petes are back in action on Monday, February 17, when they host the Kitchener Rangers for their annual Next Gen Game presented by Tim Hortons, in support of Five Counties Children's Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the PMC. The game is sold-out, but fans can still catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes' Aiden Young
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
