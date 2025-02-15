Steelheads Snap Generals' Streak with 4-2 Victory

February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals hosted the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday night at the Tribute Communities Centre, looking to extend their five-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Steelheads aimed to rebound from a recent loss. In the end, it was Brampton who prevailed, snapping Oshawa's streak with a 4-2 victory.

Both teams generated quality scoring chances in the opening period, but it was Brampton who broke the ice. Mason Zebeski found the back of Jacob Oster's net at the five-minute mark, tallying his 11th goal of the season to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

The second period was the most action-packed of the night. Top prospect Porter Martone extended Brampton's lead just five minutes in, netting his 28th goal of the season on the power play to make it 2-0. However, Oshawa wasted no time responding. About a minute later, Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke capitalized on a setup from Ritchie, slipping the puck past the Steelheads goaltender to cut the deficit in half. Midway through the frame, captain Ben Danford buried a feed from Sennecke to even the score at 2-2, marking Sennecke's 200th career OHL point. The teams remained tied heading into the third.

Midway through the third, Brampton's Troy Patton broke the tie, restoring the Steelheads' lead. Despite generating quality chances, the Generals couldn't find the equalizer and pulled goaltender Jacob Oster with around two minutes remaining. Brampton sealed the win in the final moments, as Jack Van Volsen buried an empty netter with 30 seconds left, securing a 4-2 victory for the Steelheads.

The Oshawa Generals return to action on Family Day, Monday, February 17th, as they face off against the Erie Otters at home. Don't miss the excitement, grab your tickets here or catch the game live on Rogers TV, CHL TV, or listen live on Oshawa Generals Radio here. Puck drop is set for 2:05 P.M.

