Game Preview: Spirit vs. Sudbury Wolves

February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (29-21-1-1) host the Sudbury Wolves (25-21-5-0) on Saturday, February 15th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, February 14th where they defeated the Windsor Spitfires 3-2 in overtime. Michael Misa scored the game winner, Jacob Cloutier and Nic Sima both scored, and Andrew Oke made 42 stops in the victory.

Sudbury last played on Friday, February 14th where they defeated the Flint Firebirds 3-2. Ondrej Molnar had two goals and an assist in the win. Nate Krawchuk and Finn Marshall combined for 30 saves.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Sudbury faced off twice last season and split the series with one win a piece. The Spirit won the first matchup by a score of 4-3 on home ice. Zayne Parekh and Sebastien Gervais each scored while PJ Forgione had a goal and an assist in the win. Nathan Villeneuve and Kieron Walton grabbed assists despite the Sudbury loss. The next matchup saw Sudbury come out on top 6-3. Kieron Walton buried a hat-trick to lead the Wolves to the win in Sudbury on February 16th.

Players to Watch:

With his game-winning goal in overtime on Friday, Michael Misa extended his point streak to 18 games (17G-25A-42P) while tying Saginaw's single-season goal record. Misa has 47 goals on the season and will look to establish a new record on Saturday night. The top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft leads the CHL with 103 points. While held of the scoresheet for the first time in his OHL career last night, San Jose Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov remains a major producer for Saginaw with 18 points (10G-8A) in just seven contests. Zayne Parekh is leading all OHL defenseman in both points and goals. In 47 games this season Parekh has 26 goals and 74 points (48A).

Sharks prospect Quentin Musty scored on Friday night against the Flint Firebirds. In just 23 games this season, Musty has 18 goals and 18 assists. His 1.57 points-per-game average is Sudbury's best. Henry Mews has been a solid addition to the Wolves after arriving in a trade from Ottawa. Mews has totaled 68 points (13G-55A) in 52 games this season, 18 of those coming through 14 contests with the Wolves. Kieron Walton is currently leading the Sudbury in points with 76. The Jets prospect has 30 goals and 46 assists in 51 games played.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Sudbury's NHL Drafted Players:

Alex Pharand (CHI)

Kieron Walton (WPG)

Quentin Musty (SJ)

Nathan Villeneuve (SEA)

Henry Mews (CGY)

