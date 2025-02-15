Generals Return Home to Take on Steelheads

February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre after an already busy week to take on the Brampton Steelheads.

Oshawa is coming into this one on the back of a 7-5 win against the Guelph Storm that saw them fall behind early before rallying to get the win. The gens got a much needed win to keep pace in the Eastern Conference, sitting at the top but having played two more games than the Barrie Colts.

The Brampton Steelheads lost a tough one to the North Bay Battalion, before that they had no trouble finding the back of the net grabbing 23 goals in the three games prior to the last. Brampton should have no trouble making the playoffs but the find themselves in a battle with Sudbury for seeding.

The last time these two teams met back in December it was the Generals taking down the depleted Steelheads 3-2.

It was a busy first period, Brampton opened the scoring as Misa got them on the board, but, Oshawa scored two in a row through Luke Torrance and Beckett Sennecke. The first period scoring was not done there as the Steelheads would grab one more tying things at 2-2 going into the intermission.

It took until the final three minutes for the Oshawa Generals to get the Winner and it was the captain Ben Danford who was able to lift the Gens to victory.

On the Generals side keep and eye out for Beckett Sennecke. The Anaheim Ducks first round pick is coming off a hat trick and is currently riding a four-game point streak, over that time he has picked up five goals and two helpers.

For the Steelheads watch for projected top three pick in the upcoming NHL draft Porter Martone, the big dynamic forward has show why he deserves to hear his name called early in the draft having collected 79 points so far this season.

