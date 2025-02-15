Misa Sets Trio Of Milestones In 8-3 Win Over Wolves

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Sudbury Wolves 8-3 to close out the weekend on Saturday, February 15th. Igor Chernyshov tallied five points while Jacob Cloutier netted two goals. The highlight was Michael Misa recording his third hat-trick of the season to set a new Spirit single-season goal record of 48, secure his 100th OHL goal, and hit the 50-goal plateau. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw stopping 37 of the 40 shots he faced. Finn Marshall was the starting netminder for Sudbury tallying 39 saves on 47 shots.

The Spirit lit the lamp first as Igor Chernyshov sent a pass to Michael Misa and Misa buried the puck past the right pad of Marshall. Chernyshov and Kristian Epperson got the assists as Misa's 48th goal of the season broke the Saginaw single season record (Josh Shalla, 47 goals, 2010-2011) and gave the Spirit a 1-0 lead.

Zayne Parekh added on to Saginaw's lead as he danced around a defender and into the slot, then fired a shot into the back of the net. Dima Zhilkin picked up the lone assist as the Spirit lead grew to 2-0 10:47 into the period.

Sudbury got on the board with 4:28 left in the period as Kieron Walton tapped a backdoor pass from Nathan Villeneuve into the back of the net. Villeneuve and Henry Mews tallied the assists as the Wolves cut the Saginaw lead to 2-1.

After 1: SAG 2 - 1 SBY (Total Shots: 15 - 9)

The Wolves took advantage of the powerplay as Alex Pharand fired a pass across the crease and Kieron Walton fired a one-timer past Oke. Pharand and Nathan Villenueve recorded the assists as Sudbury tied the game at 2-2, 2:12 into the period.

Just as the man advantage ended, James Guo fired a slapshot from the blueline which deflected off Jacob Cloutier and into the back of the Sudbury goal. James Guo and Carson Harmer got the assists as the Spirit regained the lead.

Saginaw went back on a man advantage and capitalized as some tic tac toe passes from Zayne Parekh and Igor Chernyshov lead to a tap in goal for Michael Misa in front of the net. Chernyshov and Parekh picked up the assists as the Spirit took a 4-2 lead 9:53 into the second period on Misa's 100th OHL tally.

The Spirit capitalized on the powerplay once again as Michael Misa poked a rebound into the back of the net as he completed the natural hat-trick. Igor Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh recorded the assists as Misa's 50th goal of the season put Saginaw up 5-2.

With 40.4 seconds left in the period Saginaw added to their lead as Calem Mangone found Jacob Cloutier open at the top of the slot and Cloutier sniped the puck past Marshall. Cloutier's second of the night was assisted by Mangone and Carson Harmer.

Just 38 seconds later, Kristian Epperson joined the scoring frenzy as he snuck a shot through the five-hole of Marshall. Igor Chernyshov tallied his fourth assist of the night as the Spirit took a five-goal lead.

After 2: SAG 7 - 2 SBY (2nd Period Shots: 23 - 16 Totals Shots: 38 - 26)

Quentin Musty cut into the Spirit lead as he fired a shot from the top of the left-wing circle and into the back of the net. Henry Mews and Kieron Walton were credited with the assists as the Wolves capitalized on the man advantage.

The Spirit answered right back as Igor Chernyshov skated into the slot and fired the puck home. Chernyshov's goal was his fifth point of the night and gave Saginaw an 8-3 lead.

FINAL: SAG 8 - 3 SBY (3rd Period Shots: 9 - 14 Total Shots: 47 - 40)

Powerplays: SAG 2/5 SBY 2/6

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (37 Saves / 40 Shots W) SBY Finn Marshall (39 Saves / 47 Shots L)

Saginaw goes back on the road as they travel to Sarnia to face the Sting on Monday, February 17th. Puck drop is set for 2:05 PM.

