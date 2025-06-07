Former Spirit Coach Carbery Wins 2025 Jack Adams Award

June 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Washington, DC - The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Saturday afternoon that Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery is the winner of the 2025 Jack Adams Award as the head coach "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success" as voted by members of the NHL Broadcasters' Association. Carbery was the eighth head coach of the Spirit during the 2016-2017 season.

Carbery's Capitals led the Eastern Conference with 111 points during the regular season, to the tune of a 51-22-9 record. Washington led the league in 2024-2025 with 25 come-from-behind victories, and finished second in the league with 286 goals after ranking 28th a season ago (216). The team's 51 wins and 111 points were both the fourth-most in one season in franchise history.

The Spirit named Carbery as their head coach in June of 2016 as the team prepared for its 15th season of competition. A rebuilding Saginaw team won 27 games with Carbery behind the bench, three more than the season before. Brady Gilmour (Detroit, 193rd overall) and Kirill Maksimov (Edmonton, 146th overall) would go on to be selected in that summer's NHL Draft.

Carbery had spent five years prior as the head coach and director of hockey operations for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays prior to his tenure in Saginaw. He won the John Brophy Coach of the Year Award in 2014 with the Stingrays. After his time in South Carolina and Saginaw, Carbery spent three years as the head coach of the AHL's Hershey Bears, winning the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding coach in 2021. He is the first coach to win Coach of the Year Award at the ECHL, AHL, and NHL level.

Carbery became the first former Spirit head coach to land an NHL head coaching job when the Capitals hired him in May of 2023.







