OHL Postpones Firebirds - Storm
February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight between the Guelph Storm and host Flint Firebirds has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 18 at the Dort Financial Center, beginning at 7:00pm. Any tickets for tonight's game will be valid for the rescheduled date or can be refunded to the original point of purchase.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025
- OHL Postpones Firebirds - Storm - Flint Firebirds
- OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Flint and Guelph - Guelph Storm
- OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Flint and Guelph - OHL
- Frontenacs Set to Play Second Half of a Back-To-Back in Peterborough Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Spirit vs. Sudbury Wolves - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 53, Firebirds vs Storm - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Return Home to Take on Steelheads - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.