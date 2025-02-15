OHL Postpones Firebirds - Storm

February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight between the Guelph Storm and host Flint Firebirds has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 18 at the Dort Financial Center, beginning at 7:00pm. Any tickets for tonight's game will be valid for the rescheduled date or can be refunded to the original point of purchase.

