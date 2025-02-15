Spence the OT Hero as Otters Take Extra Point in Owen Sound

February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound, Ontario - The road trip continues for the Erie Otters as they would play the second game of the annual two-game weekend in Owen Sound and a battle with the Attack. Following a tough 8-5 loss Friday, Erie would look to get a bit of revenge and even the season series with this Midwest Division rival at a game apiece.

The game would begin with both teams looking for the perfect start. After a start where goaltending was king, it would be the hometown Attack who would open the scoring as Landon Hookey (28) continued to be a thorn in the side of the Otters as he made the score 1-0 Attack. Erie would respond well after the goal but would go 0-for-3 on the power play as they would look for the tying goal. After one period of play, the Attack would lead 8-6 in shots on goal.

The second would see the Otters come out firing and on the front foot. Just moments into the frame, the Otters would get a power play and Sam Alfano (PPG, 33) would continue his success at the Bayshore and tie the game at 1-1. Erie would then find themselves on the man-advantage again just minutes later as succeed again. This time it would be a beautiful finish from Dylan Edwards (PPG, 15), as he would give Erie a 2-1 lead, their first of the weekend. Owen Sound would not be down for long as they would come storming back near the end of the period. A great set-up would see Ben Cormier (11) finish with a one-timer to knot the game at 2-2. The Attack would keep the pressure on as Landon Hookey ([2], 29) would score yet again to make the score 3-2 Attack, the score that would hold after 40 minutes of play, shots on goal, 21-19 Erie.

The third would begin with Erie looking for the tying goal. It would take nearly the entire frame as Carter George was proving a very tough customer however the Otters would get the job done. On a puck thrown to the net, Sam Alfano ([2], 34) would score the equalizer to knot the game at 3-3. This is where the score would lie as Erie would attempt to find the winner but overtime would be the result with the score tied 3-3. Shots on goal after regulation would see Erie lead 35-22 in shots.

Overtime would commence with both teams looking for the winner but Erie holding on to most of the possession. After a huge save by Noah Erliden, the Otters would turn the puck up ice and Erie would find Malcolm Spence (GWG, 22) to be the hero as he finished off a terrific pass to give Erie a 4-3 OT win. Final shot total, Erie 40, Owen Sound 23.

The road trip will conclude Monday as Erie will travel to Oshawa for a Family Day clash with the Generals before returning home one week from Friday to battle the Generals for Family Game Night and 3-2-1 Friday. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

