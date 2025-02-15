Frontenacs Set to Play Second Half of a Back-To-Back in Peterborough Tonight

The deck was stacked against the Frontenacs last night, but Kingston was able to defeat the Kitchener Rangers despite missing Joey Willis, Emil Pieniniemi, Will Bishop, and Matthew Soto from their lineup. The 4-2 win set a franchise record for the black and gold with their tenth consecutive win on home ice.

Tonight, the Frontenacs travel down to Peterborough for another battle against the Petes. The Frontenacs have had Peterborough's number this year, winning the season series 5-0 and outscoring the Petes 25 to 13.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won six straight over the Petes

Kingston have won the last two games in Peterborough

Just Play Your Game

To get the two points tonight it's a pretty simple formula; just stick to your game. The Frontenacs are better than Peterborough in every way shape and form. More goals for, less goals against, a better powerplay and penalty kill, better 5-on-5 play; that's just how it is. These are two teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum at this point in their respective organization's timelines. One team is in a full on rebuild, while the other is sitting in 4th place in the OHL's Eastern Conference (just two points back from 1st), with high aspirations of hoisting an OHL Championship a few months down the road from now.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Adam Kelly (#47)

On an older team going for a championship it's tough to stand out as a younger player, but Adam Kelly has been finding his stride as of late. The 6th round pick of the Frontenacs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection has been killing it in a 4th line role in recent weeks and earning himself BMW Kingston Hardest Worker honours last night in a 4-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers. You need your depth players to step up when there are injuries, and Adam Kelly has been doing just that.

Peterborough - Brady Stonehouse (#16)

The overage forward has been a bright spot for the Petes since being acquired from the Ottawa 67's at the trade deadline. Signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent, the Blenheim, ON native has 10 points through 18 games since joining the maroon and white. Over the years Stonehouse has been a thorn in the side of the Frontenacs, always showing up and finding a way on the scoresheet when he plays against Kingston.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Next Home Game:

Family Day Game - Monday February 17th @ 2PM - vs Barrie Colts - Presented by: Canadian Tire

