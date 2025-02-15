Game Day, Game 53, Firebirds vs Storm - 7 p.m.

February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 53 - Firebirds vs Storm

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Alex Kostov and Evan Konyen both scored but the Firebirds allowed a third period goal and were beaten by the Sudbury Wolves, 3-2 on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Day made 26 saves on 29 shots and Blake Smith had two assists in the losing effort for Flint.

HOME COOKING: The Firebirds are one game into a stretch that includes four of five games on home ice. Flint had played its previous three games on the road. The Firebirds are 11-13-0-1 on home ice this season and 11-12-2-2 on the road.

LOCKED AND LOADED: Alex Kostov scored a shorthanded, breakaway goal in the first period on Friday night, giving him goals in four of his last five games. Kostov is up to 12 goals and 23 assists on the season. He did not score his first goal of the season until November 29, the 25th game of the season. In the 28 games since, Kostov has 12 goals and 14 assists, the third-most points on the Firebirds during that stretch.

STORM BRING UP THE REAR: Guelph enters play on Saturday sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Storm have the second-fewest points in the OHL, only four more than the Peterborough Petes, who opened the season on a 15-game losing streak. Guelph allows 4.43 goals per game, the most in the OHL. The Storm are 6-17-1-1 on the road this season.

THE SEASON SERIES: Flint and Guelph will meet for the third of four scheduled games this season on Saturday night. The Firebirds and Storm have split the season series thus far with Flint winning, 7-2 on October 25 in Guelph and the Storm taking out the Birds, 6-4 on January 10 in Flint. Kaden Pitre has two goals and three assists in the two games against Guelph while Nathan Aspinall has two goals and two assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Kaden Pitre has points in four consecutive games. He has a goal and seven assists during that streak...Blake Smith had two assists on Friday night and now has 18 assists in 50 games played this season. Prior to this season, Smith had 19 assists in 180 career OHL games...Evan Konyen has goals in four of his last five games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will play on a Monday for the first time this season, heading to London to take on the Knights on Monday afternoon. Puck drop at Canada Life Place is scheduled for 2 p.m.

