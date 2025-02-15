Barrie Falls to North Bay

February 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Battalion marched south for a bout with the Colts at Sadlon Arena on Saturday night. Saturday's game marked the fifth matchup this season between these two squads, thus far they've split the season series 2-2. North Bay's growing pains have been well-documented this season, they sported a 19-27-4-0 record before they entered their most recent battle with Barrie. The Battalion have traded veteran forwards Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani and Owen Van Steensel over to the Colts in recent months, bringing back young pieces to build for the future. Saturday's game also marked the second time the former members of the Battalion would face their old squad. Barrie entered this one fresh off of a brutal 8-4 loss at the hands of the London Knights, a loss that ended their 10-game point streak. Sam Hillebradnt presided over the crease for the Colts, his last start saw him stop 42 of 44 en route to a 4-2 win against the Soo.

Puck drop was followed by back-and-forth action, with the Colts' opportunities being generated largely by the 'North Bay line'. Dalyn Wakely actually found the back of the net in a scrum in front, but the goal was called back due to an offside call. The Battalion then opened the scoring minutes after Barrie thought they had, they took a 1-0 lead. The Colts would respond minutes later on a Cole Beaudoin goal that tied the game at one. North Bay sandwiched Beaudoin's tally with another goal that gave them a 2-1 lead, with just 2:35 remaining in the first period. The sun set on the opening frame with the Battalion leading 2-1, while Barrie had the advantage in shots 14-10

Owen Van Steensel opened the scoring in the middle frame, scoring on his former team to notch his second as a Colt and tie the game at two goals apiece. North Bay responded with a goal of their own a little past the midway mark, retaking the lead 3-2. No goal had gone unanswered yet this game, and Anthony Romani continued that trend, scoring in tight on his former squad to tie the game at three, late in the frame. Barrie took ownership of this game in the second period, out-chancing the Battalion 14-6 and ultimately evening it up before the final period of play. All three goal scorers in the second period started the season in North Bay.

Leaving no goal unanswered, the Battalion scored in the opening minutes of the final frame to retake the lead for the third time this game, this time leading 4-3. Anthony Romani scored another on his former squad, yet again tying the game, this time at four goals apiece, the game would need overtime. Despite plenty of back-and-forth action, the extra frame solved nothing and this game would crown a victor in shootout. It took 10 rounds of shootout, but eventually, the Battalion sent everybody to shovel off their cars on a shootout winner.

North Bay's 5-4 win keeps them in the thick of the playoff race in the east and gives them the 3-2 edge in the season series against the Colts. Barrie has now dropped two in a row after taking points in 10 straight, they'll battle for positioning atop the east with the Frontenacs on Monday. The Colts and Battalion will meet once more before the postseason in North Bay on March 16th.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.