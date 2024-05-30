Yorke Homers in 6-5 Loss to Altoona

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (25-23) come up short in 6-5 loss to the Altoona Curve (16-32) on Thursday night.

Nick Yorke crushed his fourth homer of the season while going two-for-four at the plate. Kyle Teel notched a three-hit day going three-for-four with a pair of runs. Marcelo Mayer hit his nineteenth double of the season which now ties second most in the minors. Brendan Cellucci tallied a season-high five strikeouts.

Mayer doubled in the first inning before a single from Teel would drive him in to put Portland on the board. A two-run shot to left field for Yorke would extend a 3-0 lead in the first.

With the bases loaded in the third, Altoona would drive in a run after Sammy Siani was hit by a pitch. The Curve capitalized in the bottom of the fifth bringing in four runs to score on four hits. A two-run double from Connor Scott would be the difference maker in the fifth to put Altoona on top, 5-3.

In the top of the sixth, a pair of singles from Teel and Yorke would put two on before a hit by pitch would load the bases. Mickey Gasper hit a sacrifice fly to score Teel before a sacrifice fly from Tyler Miller would score Yorke.

Dustin Peterson hit a single to right field to score a run in the bottom of the sixth to propel Altoona to their second win of the series and a 6-5 final score.

RHP Valentin Linarez (1-2, 6.85 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 inning allowing two runs on two hits. Jack Carey (1) earned the save after pitching 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings while walking one and striking out one. RHP Alex Hoppe (1-2, 5.12 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.1 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on three hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to PNG Field, tomorrow, May 31st, 2024 for game four of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-1, 4.96 ERA) will start for Portland while Altoona will give the ball to RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 3.76 ERA).

