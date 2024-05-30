Senators Topped by Rumble Ponies, 8-2

May 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-2 Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton jumped out to a 6-0 lead quickly with three runs in each of the first two innings. The Rumble Ponies added another run in the sixth inning to make it 7-0. The Senators scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to make it 7-2, but Binghamton added another run in the eighth, making it 8-2.

THE BIG PLAYS

In the bottom of the second inning, Francisco Alvarez put the game out of reach with a three-run home run to extend Binghamton's lead to 6-0 early.

FILIBUSTERS

Dylan Crews and Andrew Pinckney each hit their fourth home runs of the season, with Crews' home run coming in the seventh inning and Pinckney's in the eighth; both were solo home runs... Holden Powell struck out two batters in a scoreless seventh inning... Robert Hassell III walked in the ninth inning and extended his on-base streak to 12 games, but his hitting streak came to an end at six games after going 0-for-4... Binghamton committed four errors, but the Senators were unable to capitalize on them... The Senators went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game four of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Mirabito Stadium. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.