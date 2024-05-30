Van Scoyoc Pushes the Yard Goats Past Reading

May 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- The Yard Goats recorded a seven-run fifth inning, and received seven shutout innings from starter Connor Van Scoyoc en-route to an 8-1 victory against the Reading Fightin Phils, Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford's seven-run effort in the fifth inning marked its highest-scoring inning of the season. The Yard Goats had four players with multiple hits and were led offensively by Bladimir Restituyo who had three hits and an RBI double. The Yard Goats now have won four in a row to move to second place, and sit a half game behind the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division.

Van Scoyoc's performance was his best of the season as he struck out four over seven innings. The right-hander surpassed his longest outing of the season by two innings.

The Fightin Phils threatened in the top of the third inning as Casey Martin led off the inning with a single. Marcus Lee Sang followed with a base hit of his own to put runners on first and second with no outs. Van Scoyoc pitched out of the jam as he forced Jose Rodriguez to fly out and got Caleb Ricketts to ground into a double play to end the inning.

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth as with two outs and runners on first and third base, Restituyo doubled down the left field line to drive home Sterlin Thompson.

In the fifth inning, the Yard Goats recorded seven runs to jump out to an 8-0 lead. After Ronaiker Palma led off with a double, A.J. Lewis stepped to the plate and drove home Palma with a double to make the score 2-0. Braiden Ward and Nic Kent then hit back-to-back singles. Kent's base hit scored Lewis to bring the Yard Goat's lead to 3-0.

Thompson grounded into a force out at second base that allowed Ward to cross home plate and push the score to 4-0. Following a Ryan Ritter walk and Yanquiel Fernandez lined out, Warming Bernabel singled to right field and drove home Thompson to make the score 5-0. Restituyo then singled to load the bases. In his second at-bat of the inning, Palma singled to drive in Ritter and Bernabel and bring his club's lead to 7-0. Restituyo made the score 8-0 as he scored on a wild pitch from reliever Mitch Neunborn.

The Yard Goats will continue its series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, The Reading Fightin Phils on Friday, May 31st (7:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. LHP Evan Shawver will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Kolby Allard will start for the Fightin Phils. The game will be live-streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.