Baysox Win 12-Inning Marathon Over Somerset

May 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 7-2 in 12 innings on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

With the game tied at two heading into the 12th, Bowie (24-23) scored five runs on just one hit and two errors to take a 7-2 lead.

With TT Bowens at second to begin the 12th, a Frederick Bencosme walk and a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position for John Rhodes, who grounded a ball weakly to first only to be bobbled by first baseman Ben Rice, allowing Bowens to score the go-ahead run.

Bencosme came into score one batter later after a passed ball before Samuel Basallo brought home two more runs with a two-run single to right off Somerset reliever Luis Velasquez (1-2). The Orioles No. 2 prospect is now batting .310 in the month of May.

Basallo later scored the fifth run of the inning on a throwing error by shortstop Anthony Seigler on a ground ball hit by Silas Ardoin, the second Somerset error of the frame.

After stranding the go-ahead run on third with one out in the 11th with back-to-back strikeouts, Nick Richmond (W, 4-0) pitched a 1-2-3 12th to seal the second extra inning win for the Baysox this season.

Somerset (23-25) opened the scoring in the second inning on a two-run homer by Seigler off starting right-hander Alex Pham. The Orioles No. 24 prospect finished the night going four innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in a no decision. The seven strikeouts matched his season high.

A Max Wagner RBI single in the sixth and a throwing error on a dropped third strike by Somerset catcher JC Escarra in the eighth tied things up for Bowie 2-2.

The Baysox bullpen threw a combined eight innings of shutout relief and allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out eight. Morgan McSweeney, Ryan Watson, Dylan Heid and Richmond all delivered two innings each.

Heid stranded the bases loaded in the 10th with nobody out after striking out Seigler and getting Spencer Jones to fly out to center. After catching the fly out, Jud Fabian threw out Elijah Dunham at the plate for an inning-ending double play to keep the score tied 2-2 and send the game to the 11th.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against Somerset tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (1-2, 2.37 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Trystan Vrieling (3-4, 4.44 ERA) for Somerset.

