May 30, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

COFFEY STRONG IN WIN OVER CURVE The Portland Sea Dogs (25-22) homered twice in 6-2 win over the Altoona Curve (15-32) on Wednesday night. Marcelo Mayer hit his sixth homer of the season to the opposite field while notching his eighteenth double to tally a multi-hit day. Matthew Lugo went two-for- four while Nick Decker went three-for-four with a pair of RBI. Tyler McDonough smoked his second homer of the season. Isaac Coffey fired 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit. Mayer put Portland on the board with a solo shot in the top of the first inning. A solo shot from McDonough in the top of the third inning would extend a 2-0 lead for the 'Dogs. A pair of singles along with a walk would load the bases in the top of the fifth inning for Portland. Mayer drove in the third run of the day with a sacrifice fly to left field. Decker doubled (4) in the top of the sixth inning to drive in two before an RBI single from Nick Yorke in the top of the seventh would complete the Sea Dogs scoring. Altoona scored a run in the bottom of the seventh with a double from Kervin Pichardo. An RBI groundout from Connor Scott would score a run in the bottom of the ninth but Portland held on in the 6-2 Wednesday night win.

TEEL ON A TEAR Kyle Teel hit .350 last series in five games against the Hartford Yard Goats. He finished the series going 7-20 with six runs scored while notching three of his ten total doubles on the season. Teel is hitting .329 in the month of May across twenty games started which is the highest average amongst active Sea Dogs players for the month. His .420 OBP also leads the team for the month of May.

'DOGS AT THE DISH Portland leads all of Double-A with 103 doubles this season collectively. Marcelo Mayer leads the way with eighteen doubles to lead both the EL and Double-A while also ranking third in the minors. Portland sports the second most homers (44) in the EL behind the Bowie Baysox and the Somerset Patriots who each have 46. Portland leads Double-A in slugging (.420) while also recording the the best OBP in the EL (.349). The Sea Dogs also lead the EL in hits coming into today (392).

PERALES TO PORTLAND RHP Luis Perales was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. Perales is in his 4th professional season and was added to the Sox' 40-man roster on 11/14/23. Perales entered 2024 ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 9 prospect and as having the system's best fastball. He was also ranked by BA as a top Sox prospect (No. 17) and as having the minor league system's best fastball entering 2023. Perales has averaged at least 10.00 SO/9.0 IP for each minor league team he has played for (11.87 career) and was the youngest Red Sox player invited to Major League Spring Training camp in 2024 (20 years old). Prior to his promotion, Perales made seven starts for the Drive in 2024 where he earned a 1-2 record with a 3.42 ERA across 26.1 innings. He held opponents to a .269 average against him.

ALL-TIME VS ALTOONA This week will mark the first of two series against the Altoona Curve in 2024. Altoona will visit Portland for a six-game series during the week of August 6th-11th. Altoona's leading hitter in 2012, Brock Holt, was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that also sent closer Joel Hanrahan to the Red Sox. Among the players sent to the Pirates organization was Sea Dogs pitcher Stolmy Pimentel. Altoona has had two former Sea Dogs as Hitting Coaches. Jon Nunally (Hitting Coach for Portland in 2006) and Keoni De Renne (2006).

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB. com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 30, 2005 - Chris Durbin and Jared Sandberg blasted home runs and the Sea Dogs beat Norwich, 14-2 collecting 17-hits in the win...Portland scored six in the third, one in the seventh and seven runs in the eighth.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will have the start in game three of the series with Altoona which will mark his ninth start of the season. Bastardo last pitched on May 21st in game one of a doubleheader with Hartford where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out four.

