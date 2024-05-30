Squirrels Held to One Hit in 10-1 Loss to SeaWolves

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped their second straight game, falling to the Erie SeaWolves, 10-1, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (23-25) were outhit, 15-1, by the SeaWolves (26-20).

For the second straight day, the SeaWolves struck for three runs in the first inning. After back-to-back one-out singles, Chris Meyes hit a three-run homer against Richmond starter Carson Ragsdale (Loss, 1-2).

Ragsdale retired the next seven consecutive batters before a pair of singles in the fourth, but he worked a groundout from Austin Murr to escape the jam.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with no outs. Erie starter Austin Bergner (Win, 2-1) picked up a strikeout before Adrián Sugastey rolled into a run-scoring groundout, cutting the lead to 3-1. Bergner recorded another strikeout to strand runners on second and third.

Bergner pitched five innings and allowed one run on one hit. He finished his outing with 11 strikeouts, tying his career high set earlier this month against the Flying Squirrels in Erie.

In the top of the fifth, the SeaWolves placed runners on first and second with no outs to end the outing for Ragsdale. Right-hander Dylan Cumming replaced him for his Double-A debut and struck out the first two batters he faced before Jake Holton rolled a full-count pitch to left for an RBI single, extending Erie's lead to 4-1.

The SeaWolves added a run in the top of the eighth inning on a two-out single by Carlos Mendoza. It was the only run allowed by Cumming in his debut, which he finished with seven strikeouts.

In the top of the ninth, Erie added two runs on an error and Gage Workman clubbed a three-run homer to push the lead to 10-1.

Beginning in the the fourth inning, Erie pitching combined to retire 17 consecutive batters before Jairo Pomares was hit by a pitch with two outs in the ninth.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (1-5, 5.82) will start for Richmond countered by Erie lefty Carlos Pena (0-1, 5.55). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

