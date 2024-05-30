Ducks Fall to Fisher Cats 6-1

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored four in the fourth to back strong pitching and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

New Hampshire added on to its early 1-0 lead with a big fourth inning. After adding a run on a passed ball earlier in the inning, Michael Turconi lined a bases clearing double to right field to put the Fisher Cats up 5-0.

Mound Presence

Rodney Boone got the start for Akron and rolled through the first two innings, only allowing one New Hampshire batter to reach base. The Fisher Cats got a run off the left-hander in the third and chased the Akron starter with the bases loaded in the fourth. In total, Boone worked three and two-thirds innings allowing four runs while striking out two. Jordan Jones worked three and a third allowing one run while striking out three. Alaska Abney allowed a run over two innings in his Akron debut.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were held hitless until the bottom of the eighth when Yordys Valdes singled up the middle to break up the combined no-hit bid. Joe Lampe followed by lining a double into left, which advanced Valdes to third before an errant throw allowed Valdes to score Akron's only run.

Notebook

Jones has worked three or more innings in three of his last five outings... Dayan Frias worked a fifth inning walk to extend his on-base streak to 10 games...Game Time: 2:31...Attendance: 4,118.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday, May 31 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (3-1, 1.50 ERA) will get the start against New Hampshire right-hander Devereaux Harrison (1-2, 4.91 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

