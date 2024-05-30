Early and Late Three-Run Blasts Support Erie Staff's One-Hitter

The SeaWolves (26-20) held Richmond (23-25) to just one hit in a 10-1 win on Thursday.

After singles from Carlos Mendoza and Hao-Yu Lee set the table in the first inning, Chris Meyers blasted a three-run home run against Richmond starter Carson Ragsdale. Erie led 3-0 after a half-inning for the second straight game.

Austin Bergner starter for Erie and did not allow a hit until Will WIlson's leadoff double in the fourth. Wilson later scored on Adrián Sugastey's run-scoring ground out.

Bergner went five frames. He allowed just one run on one hit with two walks. He tied his career high, which he set on May 11 against Richmond, with 11 strikeouts.

The SeaWolves tacked on a run in the fifth on Jake Holton's RBI single, making it 4-1.

It stayed 4-1 Erie until the eighth, when Austin Murr, Gage Workman, and Mendoza connected on three consecutive singles. Mendoza's plated Murr, which made it 5-1.

Erie added five unearned runs in the ninth against reliever Ben Madison. Brady Allen reached on Luis Toribio's throwing error with two on and two out, scoring both runners. Later in the frame, Workman blasted a three-run homer to make it 10-1.

Bergner (2-1) earned the win. Ragsdale (1-2) took the loss.

Carlos Peña will try to pitch Erie to a third consecutive win on Friday. He opposes Matt Frisbee at 6:35 p.m.

