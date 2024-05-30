Dees, Neely Deal in Extra Innings Heartbreaker

May 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Bailey Dees on the mound

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Bowie Baysox 7-2 in 12 innings on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.

RHP Bailey Dees (7.2 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 3 K) threw a career-long 7.2 IP, allowing only 1 ER with 3 K. Over five starts during the month of May, Dees has pitched to a 1.98 ERA over 27.1 IP with 23 K and a 0.95 WHIP.

Dees has posted a 2.45 ERA with 47 K in 47.2 IP over his last nine starts since his second outing of the season on 4/13 @NH. Dees is the fourth Patriots starter this season to throw 7+ innings in a ballgame.

Dees's 7.2 IP of work match Trystan Vrieling for the longest outing by a Patriot this season, also marking the second longest start this season in the Eastern League.

RHP Jack Neely (2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K) struck out six over 2.1 shutout IP of relief. Neely's 2.1 IP matched a season-high, while he set a new season-high with 6 K.

Neely's 14.01 K/9 this season leads all Eastern League pitchers with 25+ IP, while his 1.40 ERA is the lowest in the league among pitchers with 25+ IP. Over 28 career appearances with Somerset dating back to last season, Neely has pitched to a 1.87 ERA with 66 K in 43.1 IP and a 0.90 ERA.

2B Anthony Seigler (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) put Somerset on the board with a two-run homer in the 2nd inning, accounting for both Patriots runs in the loss. The two-run blast marked Seigler's first homer of the season.

