Jack "Carey's" the Curve Bullpen in 6-5 Win

May 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Jack Carey fired three scoreless innings of relief to secure a 6-5 win for the Curve over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

After Portland plated three runs in the first inning off Thomas Harrington with an RBI single from Kyle Teel and a two-run homer to Nick Yorke, the Curve picked up their first run in the third inning when Sea Dogs starter Angel Bastardo lost control of the strike zone. After walking the bases loaded Sammy Siani was hit by a pitch to force home a run.

The teams traded the lead in the fifth and sixth inning. The Curve plated four runs in the fifth off of Bastardo and reliever Alex Hoppe. Siani brought home a run with a bloop single and then Wyatt Hendrie and Connor Scott followed with run-scoring knocks to take a 5-3 lead for the Curve. After Portland re-took the lead in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs, the Curve rallied right back with some two-out magic. Kervin Pichardo drew a walk and after Seth Beer reached on an error by the pitcher, Dustin Peterson rocked a single to right field to take a 6-5 lead for Altoona.

On the mound , Harrington tossed a season-high five innings and did not walk a batter. He allowed three runs on five hits and struck out five in his fourth start for Altoona. Valentin Linarez allowed a pair of runs to cross during his lone inning of relief in the sixth before handing the ball off to Carey.

Carey walked Alex Binelas to begin the seventh and then proceeded to retire nine straight hitters with one strikeout. Carey tossed 46 pitches in relief to hold the one-run lead for Altoona.

Peterson and Siani each picked up two hits in the win. Beer reached base twice and has reached safely in 18 of his last 20 games played for the Curve.

Altoona continues their series on Friday night against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Altoona will send RHP Braxton Ashcraft to the mound and RHP Hunter Dobbins will go for the Sea Dogs, first pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.

