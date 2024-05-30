Reading Falls to Hartford on Thursday Night

(Hartford, CT) - The Reading Fightin Phils (20-28) fell 8-1 to the Hartford Yard Goats (25-22) on Thursday night from Dunkin' Park. With the loss, the Yard Goats hold the 3-0 edge in this week's six-game series.

The night was all Hartford from the jump. The Yard Goats scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, then broke it open for good with seven runs scored in the bottom of the fifth. Bladimir Restituyo led Hartford with three hits, a run scored, double and RBI. Ronaiker Palma, AJ Lewis and Braiden Ward all had two hits as well for Hartford. Sterlin Thompson led Hartford with two runs scored and Palma had two RBI.

Seven-of-nine members of Hartford's lineup scored runs, eight had hits, and six drove in RBI. Connor Van Scoyoc (W, 2-5) earned the win with seven-shutout innings. He allowed just four hits and struck out four.

For Reading, the Fightin Phils lone run came when Kendall Simmons tripled in the eighth, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-1. The R-Phils were held to just six hits, with two coming from Marcus Lee Sang. Jose Rodriguez, Carlos De La Cruz and Casey Martin each had a hit as well.

Lachlan Wells (L, 1-3) started for Reading and suffered the loss. Wells went 4.2 innings and allowed a season-high nine hits and seven runs. He struck out four and walked one. Mitch Neunborn allowed one run in relief, while Andrew Schultz and Tommy McCollum each tossed scoreless frames in relief.

The Fightin Phils and Yard Goats return to the field Friday at 7:10 p.m. LHP Kolby Allard is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Evan Shawver for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

