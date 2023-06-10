Yorke Collects Two Hits in 5-2 Loss

Portland, Maine - Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs dropped their second straight with a 5-2 loss to the Akron RubberDucks (28-27) on Saturday afternoon. Despite the loss, Portland remains in first place of the Northeast Division with a 34-22 record.

Nick Yorke had a multi-hit game after going two-for-four with a double and a single while Matthew Lugo launched his second home run of the season. Ryan Zeferjahn struck out five across 2.0 scoreless innings of relief as Joe Jones pitched a perfect ninth inning.

An RBI single from Bryan Lavastida in the top of the first put Akron on the board first. The RubberDucks scored two more from a throwing error trying to turn a double play.

Akron continued to lead 5-0 in the top of the second inning after a solo home run from Michael Amdidtis along with an RBI single from Juan Brito extended the lead.

Matthew Lugo launched his second home run of the season over the Maine Monster in the bottom of the second to put Portland on the board, 5-1.

Phillip Sikes reached with his second triple of the season in the bottom of the third before being driven home on an RBI double from Nick Yorke but Portland trailed, 5-2.

Akron starter RHP Doug Nikhazy (2-2, 3.48 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. The save was awarded to Bradley Hanner (3) after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two. Portland starter RHP Grant Gambrell (1-1, 2.60 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, June 11, 2023 for the final game of a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks. First pitch for game six is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will send RHP Brian Van Belle (3-3, 3.10 ERA) to the mound while Akron will start RHP Hunter Stanley (2-4, 4.31 ERA).

