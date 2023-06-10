Stallings Is Stellar to Secure Bowie's Fifth-Straight Win

ERIE, PA - The Bowie Baysox made it five-consecutive wins on Saturday night, as they once again handled the Erie SeaWolves 6-2. Garrett Stallings put together another strong outing in relief for Bowie, throwing another five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

For the third time on the week, Bowie scored in the first inning. After a leadoff single and two wild pitches, Cesar Prieto lifted a fly ball to left field to drive in the first run of the game, while John Rhodes followed with an RBI triple, and Shayne Fontana with an RBI single. Bowie nearly knocked Erie's Wilmer Flores out of the game in the first inning, but the right-hander was able to strike out two batters and stay under 30 pitches in the frame.

Flores did rebound, reaching the fifth inning, and striking out seven batters while Erie closed the gap. Colt Keith homered to right field in the third inning, and Andrew Navigato scored on an error and sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to bring Bowie's lead to just one run. Bowie loaded the bases on Flores (L, 3-3) in the fifth inning to force his departure, but left the runners on base against reliever Adam Wolf.

It was the longest start of the season for Peter Van Loon, as the right-hander struck out five batters and allowed just three hits. While Van Loon was charged with both Erie runs, only one was earned, and Bowie turned to Jensen Elliott to record one final out in the fourth inning to keep Van Loon as clean as possible.

Starting in the fifth inning, Garrett Stallings kept Erie's bats baffled. While Stallings (W, 3-2) did tie a career-high four walks in the contest, he was aided by strong defense, and his own four strikeouts to keep Erie from ever reaching third base.

Adding on to their one-run lead in the sixth inning, Maverick Handley drove in a run with a single, and Fontana took it a step further in the seventh when he hit a two-run home run, his second homer in as many days.

Extending their longest winning streak of the season, Bowie moves up to 23-31 on the year, and present themselves with an opportunity to collect their first sweep of the year. Chayce McDermott will make his second start of the week for Bowie on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

