Nikhazy, Early Runs Lead Akron over Portland, 5-2

Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy struck out eight batters without a walk in a season-long six innings, and the RubberDucks scored five runs over the first two innings to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-2, in the fifth game of a six-game series at Hadlock Field Saturday afternoon.

Turning Point

Akron took the lead in the first inning against right-hander Grant Gambrell. Center fielder Petey Halpin, third baseman Juan Brito, and designated hitter Bryan Lavastida hit consecutive singles for the first run. After a walk to right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez, first baseman Joe Naranjo grounded an RBI fielder's choice to second base, with another run scoring on shortstop Marcelo Mayer's throwing error for a 3-0 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Nikhazy retired the first five batters of the game before allowing a home run to left fielder Matthew Lugo in the second inning. Nikhazy also allowed two hits and a run in the third inning before retiring the final 10 batters he faced. He finished with three hits and two earned runs allowed. Left-hander Erik Sabrowski worked around a hit and walk in the seventh inning as he pitched 1 1/3 innings. Right-hander Bradley Hanner allowed a hit to bring up the tying run in the eighth, but Mayer grounded into an inning-ending double play. In the ninth, Hanner allowed a hit batter and walk before a sacrifice and consecutive strikeouts of pinch hitters Cedanne Rafaela and Nathan Hickey finished the victory.

Duck Tales

In the second inning, catcher Mike Amditis hit a solo home run over the "Maine Monster" 37-foot left-field wall to make it 4-0. Halpin doubled with two outs and scored on Brito's RBI single for a 5-0 Akron lead. After that hit, the RubberDucks had only one more against Gambrell through the sixth inning and none against two Portland relievers.

Notebook

With his 241st win as Akron manager, Rouglas Odor now needs four more to pass Brad Komminsk (244) for most in club history, which will also give the club its 2,500th win in Northeast Ohio (1989-present)...Halpin is 8-for-21 in the series with four doubles, a triple, four runs and three RBIs...Akron has won three of five in Portland and is 6-5 against the Sea Dogs, who have the Eastern League's best record...The teams have each scored 35 runs through the first five games of the series...Akron has a winning record for the first time since standing 19-18 through games May 20. It now trails first-place Altoona (29-24) by two games in the Southwest Division entering Saturday evening. The first half ends with games on Sunday, June 25...Game Time: 2:18...Attendance: 6,539.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Portland at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Hadlock Field. Akron right-hander Hunter Stanley (2-4, 4.31 ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs right-hander Brian Van Belle (3-3, 3.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

