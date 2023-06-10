Bladimir Restituyo Blasted his 5th Home Run But Yard Goats Fall to Somerset 5-2

Hartford, CT- Bladimir Restituyo smashed his fifth home run of the season, but the Yards Goats fell to the Somerset Patriots by a final score of 5-2 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Chris McMahon also put together a respectable outing, throwing six innings while allowing four runs on just five hits while striking out seven Somerset batters, and Yard Goats right hander Austin Kitchen impressed out of the bullpen, pitching two innings while allowing no runs and striking out one.

Both starting pitchers found themselves in a rhythm early on, as the game entered the top of the fourth inning scoreless. However, the Patriots were able to put a crooked number up on the scoreboard in the fourth frame. Tyler Hardman worked a one-out walk, and two batters later, Anthony Seigler homered over the right field wall to give Somerset a 2-0 lead after three and a half innings.

The Yard Goats, however, continued to showcase their ability to bounce back by immediately responding in the bottom half of the fourth inning. With two outs and no one on-base, Bladimir Restituyo launched a solo home run over the bleachers and into the netting behind the left field concourse, making the score 2-1 Somerset after four frames.

Yard Goats starter Chris McMahon recomposed and delivered a 1-2-3 top of the fifth inning, but the Patriots would strike again in the top of the sixth inning. Austin Wells led off the inning with a single, and after Hardman flew out to center field, Rumfield stepped up to the plate and delivered a 2-run homer to right field. After six innings, Somerset held onto a 4-1 lead.

Hartford persisted, threatening once again in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bret Boswell instantly applied pressure by singling to lead off the inning. Eddy Diaz would then draw a two-out walk to bring the tying run to plate. However, Somerset starter Richard Fitts, who dazzled by throwing 8 innings and striking out 10 batters, prevented the potential rally, keeping Somerset's 4-1 lead intact.

The Patriots added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning when Jeisson Rosario drew a one-out walk before stealing both second and third base. After striking out the next batter, Hartford reliever Michael Petersen balked, allowing Rosario to score and extending Somerset's lead to 5-1.

The Yard Goats fought hard in the bottom of the ninth to get themselves back in the ballgame. A leadoff double from Hunter Goodman, followed by a walk from Boswell, put two men on-base with no outs. Two batters later, Drew Romo hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field to make it a 5-2 Somerset lead, which would ultimately be the final score.

The Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots play the last game of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon (1:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. Nick Garcia commands the hill for the Yard Goats, starting his 11th game of the 2023 season. For Somerset, Clayton Beeter takes the ball for the second time this series after throwing six innings and striking out 11 batters his last time out. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

