June 10, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PORTLAND FALLS IN EXTRAS AT HADLOCK FIELD The Portland Sea Dogs fell in extra innings for the first time this season, 12-8 to the Akron RubberDucks. Akron plated two in the top of the second after a two-RBI double from Connor Kokx. Ceddanne Rafaela put Portland on the board 1-0 with a line out to center field to score Matthew Donlan in the bottom of the fifth. An RBI single from Nick Yorke tied the ballgame before Marcelo Mayer came to the plate and blasted a two-run home run deep to right center field. With his second home run of the series, Portland was on top, 4-2. Akron tied the game in the top of the sixth after a sacrifice fly from Connor Koxx along with an RBI single from Petey Halpin. The RubberDucks continued to lead 8-4 after scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. Nick Yorke blasted his eighth home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh. The two-run shot over the Maine Monster put Portland within two, 8-6. Portland tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the eighth after an RBI single from Ceddanne Rafaela before Tyler McDonough came home to score as Rafaela was caught stealing. With the ballgame tied after nine, the Sea Dogs played extra innings. The RubberDucks brought four around to score and took game four, 12-8 in the tenth inning.

THE STREAK STAYS ALIVE Ceddanne Rafaela extended his hitting streak last night with a pair of singles in the loss. His 14 game hitting streak dates back to May 25th and is the longest streak of the year for the Sea Dogs. During that time, he is hitting .368 (21-for-57) with five doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI. He has also stolen seven bases while getting caught twice.

ERRORS ADD UP The Sea Dogs have committed six errors in four games this series so far. The errors have become costly, especially last night allowing a pivotal seventh inning to continue leading to two runs scoring, extending Akron's lead. Portland has committed 41 errors this season, the seventh most in the Eastern League. On the flip side, the Sea Dogs have turned 46 double plays, fourth most in the league.

TOP THREE SUCCEED The top of Portland's lineup which includes Nick Yorke, Marcelo Mayer and Ceddanne Rafaela has had a lot of success against the Akron RubberDucks. Yorke is batting .343 with two home runs and 14 RBI against the Guardians affiliate while Rafaela is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI. In just three games, Mayer is hitting .273 with two home runs and four RBI.

STEALING BASES AND TAKING NAMES Portland continues to lead all Double-A teams in stolen bases with 120. Ceddanne Rafaela stole two last night while Phillip Sikes also swiped a base. The Somerset Patriots have the second most amount of stolen bases in Double-A with 109.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss last night, the Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Eastern League, 1.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 5.0 games behind Portland while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place, 8.0 games back from the Sea Dogs.

ON THE MOUND RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound today for the Sea Dogs. His last start was on June 4th against the Somerset Patriots. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out three. Gambrell gave up a home run to Trey Sweeney in the fifth inning. He has not faced the RubberDucks.

