Keith Homers Again as Erie's Bats Stall After Falling Behind Early
June 10, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves fell behind early and dropped a fifth straight to Bowie, losing ((6-2)).
Wilmer Flores started for Erie and struggled in the first inning. Joseph Rosa led off with a single. He advanced to third on consecutive wild pitches as Coby Mayo walked. Cesar Prieto scored Rosa with a sacrifice fly to left. Next, John Rhodes smashed a run-scoring triple over Trei Cruz's head in center field. Shayne Fontana's single scored Rhodes to open a 3-0 lead. Flores struck out the next two to end the first.
Erie got a run back in the third inning against Bowie starter Peter Van Loon when Colt Keith blasted his second solo home run in as many nights. Keith had two extra-base hits in the game including a double.
The SeaWolves scored again in the fourth. Andrew Navigato reached on a throwing error by Mayo, sending Navigato all the way to third base. He later scored on Jake Holton's sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.
Flores ran into trouble in the fifth inning. With one out, he loaded the bases on a single and two walks. Adam Wolf entered to relieve him. He struck out Shayne Fontana and coaxed an inning-ending groundout to from Zach Watson to end the inning.
Flores (3-3) took the loss for Erie. He allowed those three runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Bowie got a run against Wolf in the sixth. TT Bowens led off with a double. He later came around to score on Maverick Handley's RBI single.
The Baysox put the game out of reach against Jake Higginbotham in the seventh. With a runner on, Fontana blasted a two-run homer to make it 6-2.
The SeaWolves couldn't get the bats going against Garrett Stallings, who threw the final five innings in relief and earned the win. Stallings (3-2) worked around four walks and allowed just two singles.
Erie and Bowie wrap up their series on Sunday as the SeaWolves look to avoid a sweep. Brant Hurter goes for Erie opposed by Chayce McDermott in a rematch of Tuesday's game. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2023
- Senators Split Two with New Hampshire - Harrisburg Senators
- Luciano Longballs Crush Curve in 11-2 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Fitts' Eight Fantastic Frames Secure Series Win in Hartford - Somerset Patriots
- Stallings Is Stellar to Secure Bowie's Fifth-Straight Win - Bowie Baysox
- Bladimir Restituyo Blasted his 5th Home Run But Yard Goats Fall to Somerset 5-2 - Hartford Yard Goats
- Keith Homers Again as Erie's Bats Stall After Falling Behind Early - Erie SeaWolves
- Yorke Collects Two Hits in 5-2 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Nikhazy, Early Runs Lead Akron over Portland, 5-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Somerset OF Brandon Lockridge Promoted to Triple-A - Somerset Patriots
- June 10, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- Keith Homers Again as Erie's Bats Stall After Falling Behind Early
- Keith Blasts Long Homer in Erie's Fourth Straight Loss
- Late Lead Slips Away for Erie in Extra-Inning Loss
- SeaWolves Announce Mega Blast Fireworks on July 3
- Erie's Comeback Bid Falls Short After Bowie's Big First