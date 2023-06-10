Keith Homers Again as Erie's Bats Stall After Falling Behind Early

The SeaWolves fell behind early and dropped a fifth straight to Bowie, losing ((6-2)).

Wilmer Flores started for Erie and struggled in the first inning. Joseph Rosa led off with a single. He advanced to third on consecutive wild pitches as Coby Mayo walked. Cesar Prieto scored Rosa with a sacrifice fly to left. Next, John Rhodes smashed a run-scoring triple over Trei Cruz's head in center field. Shayne Fontana's single scored Rhodes to open a 3-0 lead. Flores struck out the next two to end the first.

Erie got a run back in the third inning against Bowie starter Peter Van Loon when Colt Keith blasted his second solo home run in as many nights. Keith had two extra-base hits in the game including a double.

The SeaWolves scored again in the fourth. Andrew Navigato reached on a throwing error by Mayo, sending Navigato all the way to third base. He later scored on Jake Holton's sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.

Flores ran into trouble in the fifth inning. With one out, he loaded the bases on a single and two walks. Adam Wolf entered to relieve him. He struck out Shayne Fontana and coaxed an inning-ending groundout to from Zach Watson to end the inning.

Flores (3-3) took the loss for Erie. He allowed those three runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Bowie got a run against Wolf in the sixth. TT Bowens led off with a double. He later came around to score on Maverick Handley's RBI single.

The Baysox put the game out of reach against Jake Higginbotham in the seventh. With a runner on, Fontana blasted a two-run homer to make it 6-2.

The SeaWolves couldn't get the bats going against Garrett Stallings, who threw the final five innings in relief and earned the win. Stallings (3-2) worked around four walks and allowed just two singles.

Erie and Bowie wrap up their series on Sunday as the SeaWolves look to avoid a sweep. Brant Hurter goes for Erie opposed by Chayce McDermott in a rematch of Tuesday's game. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

