Somerset OF Brandon Lockridge Promoted to Triple-A

Somerset Patriots outfielder Brandon Lockridge

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the promotion of outfielder Brandon Lockridge from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Lockridge is hitting .313/.395/.510 on the season with 14 runs, seven doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI and leads the team in stolen bases (17) and triples (3) in 33 games for Somerset. He is ranked among the Eastern League leaders in triples (T-2nd) and stolen bases (6th).

He's also been highlighted for his defense, appearing on Sportcenter's Top 10 plays (#9) on April 27 for a diving catch to end an inning with the bases loaded against the Harrisburg Senators.

The Pensacola, Florida native spent the 2022 season in Somerset playing in 108 games, while slashing .230/.300/.378 and hitting a career-high 14 home runs. Lockridge was clutch for the Patriots during an Eastern League Championship season, hitting a walk-off single on Opening Day against the Erie SeaWolves and then sending the Patriots to the Championship Series with another walk-off base hit against the Portland Sea Dogs on September 22.

Lockridge was promoted to Somerset during the 2021 season after a strong showing with High-A Hudson Valley. That season, Lockridge combined to hit .298 with 13 home runs, 46 RBI and 51 runs. With Somerset, he hit .328 with 10 homers, 24 RBI and 33 runs scored.

Lockridge ends his time with the Patriots as the Double-A franchise leader in games played (184), hits (183), runs (114), RBI (89) and doubles (35).

He has a career .260 batting average with 215 runs, 362 hits, 42 home runs, 175 RBI and 78 stolen bases in 363 career minor league games.

