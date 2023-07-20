Yankees Schedule MLB Rehab Assignment for OF Willie Calhoun with Double-A Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have scheduled an MLB rehab assignment for OF Willie Calhoun with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Somerset is currently on the road in Hartford, Connecticut to take on the Yard Goats through Sunday, July 23.

Calhoun was signed by the Yankees as a minor league free agent on January 12, 2023. Prior to being placed on the injured list with a left squad strain on June 22, he was hitting .239 with 16 runs, 32 hits, five home runs and 16 RBI in 44 games played.

He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Over parts of seven Major League seasons with the Texas Rangers (2017-22), San Francisco Giants (2022) and New York Yankees (2023), Calhoun has a career .240 batting average with 114 runs, 237 hits, 41 doubles, five triples, 37 home runs and 120 RBI in 301 games.

Calhoun made his MLB debut on September 12, 2017 and recorded an RBI single in his first career at bat. He hit his first career home run on September 27, 2017 vs. Houston, a solo homer off Justin Verlander.

His best season came in 2019 with Texas when he slashed .269/.323/.524 with 51 runs, 83 hits, 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 48 RBI over 83 games played.

Calhoun becomes the ninth different Yankee to rehab with Somerset this season and 11th overall. He also becomes the 25th Yankees player to rehab with Somerset since becoming the Double-A affiliate in 2021.

