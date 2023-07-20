Martin's Late Mash Tips the Scale for Altoona

CURVE, Pa. - Mason Martin matched his career high with three walks and cracked his 15th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Curve which proved to be a key insurance run as Altoona defeated Reading, 4-3, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Thursday night.

Altoona fell behind early in the contest 2-0 after Reading scored a run two batters into the game off Curve starter Beau Sulser. Matthew Kroon hit a lead-off double and advanced to third on a Matt Fraizer error. He scored in the next at-bat when Sulser threw away a ball to first hit by Carlos De La Cruz to make it 1-0. Sulser gave up a home run to Cody Roberts in the second inning to allow two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings of work.

Nick Dombkowski earned the win after spinning 4.0 shutout innings of relief following Sulser. Dombkowski gave up just three hits and walked one to go with one strikeout. Since June 1, Dombkowski is 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in nine appearances and three starts.

Altoona's offense was kept in check by Phillies No. 2 prospect Mick Abel over the first five innings, managing just two hits and three walks with no runs off Reading's starter. The Curve scratched across three runs off reliever Carlos Francisco in the sixth inning. Domingo Leyba knocked an RBI-double to score Fraizer and later came across on an RBI-single by Abrahan Gutierrez. Tsung-Che Cheng added an RBI-single later in the frame for the Curve.

Braeden Ogle tossed a scoreless eighth inning for Altoona before Cam Junker earned his first save of the season in the ninth. He allowed one unearned run after Martin made an error in left field to allow a run to score. It was the first appearance for Martin in the outfield since 2017 in his first season of professional baseball. Martin moved from first to left when Matt Gorski left the game with an injury in the eighth inning.

Cheng finished the game with three hits, while Leyba had two hits and a walk. It was the second win on the series for the Curve, wo improved to 7-8, 41-42 with the win.

Altoona continues their six-game set with Reading on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. The Curve send LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound with RHP Griff MCGarry slated to start for the Fightin Phils. Friday night is Roberto Clemente night at PNG Field, where the Curve will retire Clemente's No. 21 jersey in a special pregame ceremony at 5:45 with members of the Clemente family on hand for the celebration. Pre-game coverage gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on Talk Radio 98.5 WRTA and online at www.bit.ly/CurveRadioNet.

