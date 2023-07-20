Bowie Strands Nine as Winning Streak Is Halted by Harrisburg

July 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - Despite early solo home runs from Jud Fabian and Donta' Williams, the Bowie Baysox stranded eight runners on base throughout Thursday night's contest, ending its four-game winning streak at the hands of the Harrisburg Senators by a 6-3 final.

Bowie trailed before even coming to the plate on Thursday, as right-hader Ryan Long surrendered three hits in the first, including a two-run triple to Frankie Tostado with two outs, granting Harrisburg a 2-0 edge. Fabian's solo shot led off the bottom half of the first - his sixth home run through 22 Double-A contests. However, Long did continue to struggle out of the gate in his first Double-A start. Consecutive singles from the Senators led off the second, before Jackson Cluff clubbed a three-run home run, extending Harrisburg's early lead to 5-1. Long (L, 1-1) would then face the minimum the rest of the way through five innings, including three straight one-two-three innings to finish his night.

Bowie attempted to chip away against right-handed starter Cole Henry, who only went 1.2 innings on the evening. Before Henry's exit, Williams launched his solo shot for his fifth home run of the season to make it a 5-2 game. The Baysox would draw a flurry of walks on the evening, particularly against the Senators' bullpen. Jackson Holliday walked in the fifth to extend his on-base streak to six games to open his Double-A account, coming around to score via the aid of two wild pitches and a John Rhodes RBI groundout. That was the only run surrendered by left-hander Lucas Knowles (W, 3-0) in 2.2 innings of relief following Henry. Bowie struggled to consistently push those runners home. Of the nine walks drawn by Baysox hitters on Thursday, Holliday was the only one to score.

Harrisburg chiseled a run across in the seventh via a bases-loaded fielder's choice from Jacob Young to make it 6-3, as part of three one-run innings provided by right-hander Kade Strowd out of the bullpen. In the ninth, the Senators put the game out of reach. Onix Vega walked and scored on a throwing error from second baseman Joseph Rosa, that allowed two runners to remain on base for Young, who clobbered a three-run home run to left for a seven-run Harrisburg advantage.

The loss drops the Baysox to 40-47 on the season. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue its six-game set on Friday night from Prince George's Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.