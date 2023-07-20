Fifth Inning Rally and Rain Helps Richmond to 3-2 Win Over Akron in 5

A two-run fifth boosts the Richmond Flying Squirrels past the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in a rain shortened five innings on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Richmond's offense got restarted in the fifth. Simon Whiteman and Wade Meckler each singled to open the inning before Shane Matheny worked a walk to load the bases with nobody out. After a strikeout, Brandon Martorano lifted a sac-fly into right to score Whiteman and tie the game 2-2. Andy Thomas singled home Meckler on the second pitch to put Richmond ahead 3-2.

Tanner Burns got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing three hits and a run in the first. The right-hander settled in after the first inning striking out two and allowing just two walks over his final two innings. Burns finished his night tossing three innings allowing the one run while striking out two. Matt Turner followed with two innings allowing two runs while striking out three.

Akron answered Richmond's first inning run with two of its own in the bottom of the first. Petey Halpin singled to open the game before stealing second base. The RubberDucks threat looked to be in jeopardy after back-to-back strikeouts, but Johnathan Rodriguez lined a two-out two-run home run into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace to make it 2-1 Akron.

Rodriguez's home run was his 16th on the season, which is second most in the Guardians organization...Rodriguez moves into second place in the Eastern League in RBI with 51...Game Time: 2:08 (0:37)...Attendance: 3,834.

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, July 21 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (2-5, 3.66 ERA) will take on Richmond lefty Nick Zwack (5-5, 6.44 ERA). Gates for Friday's game will open at 5:30 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

